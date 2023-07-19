Kevin Spacey trial: Prosecutor says actor used celebrity status for 'opportunity grab' of accusers

It was no coincidence that three of Kevin Spacey's four accusers described similar crotch-grabbing incidents, a prosecutor said Wednesday in her closing argument at his sexual assault trial.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew said the interactions with the Hollywood star that left the men feeling “small, diminished and worthless” were similar not because the men had conspired — they didn't know each other — but because it was, as she said earlier in the case, Spacey's trademark move.

“There comes a stage when so many people are saying the same thing,” Agnew told a London jury. “It just becomes, I’d suggest, overwhelming.”

Spacey seized brief moments for an "opportunity grab” and was able to get away with the assaults for years because he was a celebrity who took advantage of his power, Agnew said.

The two-time Oscar winner long had benefited from a “trinity of protection”: knowing that men he attacked would not complain; if they did, he knew they wouldn’t be believed; or if they were believed, he knew authorities wouldn’t take action because of his status, Agnew said.

That changed after allegations in the United States arose in 2017 during the height of the #MeToo movement when a fellow American actor accused Spacey of decades-earlier sexual misconduct.

Other allegations followed and eventually led the four men to independently complain to police in Britain about incidents between 2001 and 2013, mostly during the period Spacey was artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London. The alleged acts escalated from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual and indecent assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He faced 13 charges until Wednesday when the judge removed four counts that duplicated the same allegations under an older statute.

The defense is scheduled to present its closing arguments on Thursday in Southwark Crown Court in London.