EntertainmentCelebrities

Prosecutors reject sex abuse cases involving Spacey, Seagal

Kevin Spacey, left, in Beverly Hills, Calif., in

Kevin Spacey, left, in Beverly Hills, Calif., in October, and Steven Seagal  in Moscow in 2013. Photo Credit: AP/Composite:

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors have cited the statute of limitations while saying they won't file sexual assault cases against actors Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal involving alleged incidents in the early 1990s.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office made no comments Tuesday on the merits of the accusations.

The cases were reviewed by a task force established to evaluate sex abuse allegations in the entertainment industry in the wake of dozens of women accusing disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and others of abuse.

Representatives for Spacey, 59, and Seagal, 66, did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

