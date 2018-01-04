Six-months-pregnant Khloé‏ Kardashian is still considering possible baby names, and says she doesn’t yet know the sex of her and NBA pro Tristan Thompson’s child.

In an interview recorded earlier and airing Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the reality-TV star, 33, of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” clan, told the host, “I think if it’s a boy, I’ll go with Junior. But I don’t know what to do.” When DeGeneres half-jokingly asked, “Just plain Junior?,” Kardashian quickly responded, “Oh, no, no, no — Tristan Jr. And then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.” With further prodding about the family tradition of having female names start with a K, Kardashian allowed, “I think I want a K” for a girl.

Kardashian added that while she did not yet know the sex of the child, she planned to do so. “Yeah,” she said in response to DeGeneres’ query. “There’s too many surprises in this whole thing that I’m definitely going to know.” Various entertainment websites have reported that Kardashian is expecting a boy.

As for possible marriage with Thompson, 26, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, “I hope so,” she said, “but I’m not in a rush for any of that. As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before.” Kardashian had married the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lamar Odom on Sept. 27, 2009, just one month after meeting at a party she had thrown for his Lakers teammate Ron Artest, now known as Metta World Peace. The couple’s divorce was finalized Dec. 17, 2016, after years of estrangement.

“So right now I’m so loving the place I am in and I’m just very happy with how things are going,” Kardashian continued. She and Thompson “talk about it, for sure, but we’re both … just happy where we are. And when it’s — what’s meant to be will be.”

This is a first child for Kardashian, who announced her pregnancy on Dec. 20. Thompson and former girlfriend Jordan Craig have a son, Prince, who turned 1 on Dec. 12.