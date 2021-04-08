After removing a swimsuit photo of herself posted inadvertently to her social media this week, then seeing that unauthorized photo go viral elsewhere, Khloé Kardashian pleaded for the right to control her image and for an end to the body-shaming she says she experiences.

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered," the reality-TV star, 36, wrote on Instagram Wednesday in a series of four graphical-text posts of nearly 600 words. They accompanied two videos and a different photo: one video a mirror selfie posing in underwear, the other showing her removing a sweatshirt to pose in underwear and sweatpants. The photo in the sweats is from the latter shoot.

"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful," she said of the image of herself standing in a leopard-print bikini. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering [or is] in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared …."

The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" went on to lament "the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life … 'Khloé is the fat sister.' 'Khloé is the ugly sister.' 'Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.' 'The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.' "

Recognizing some in the public might think "who cares how she feels because grew up in a life of privilege" and appears in a reality-TV show "so she signed up for all of this," Kardashian said she was "not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human."

She explained, "For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail …. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life … I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all."

She said she sympathized with others "who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough …. We are all unique and perfect in our own way. … I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."