Khloé Kardashian reveals she contracted COVID-19

Khloé Kardashian, youngest of the trio of reality-TV's Kardashian sisters, contracted COVID-19 at some unspecified point this year.

In a preview clip of Thursday's episode of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," middle sister Kim Kardashian, 40, tells the camera, "We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick and that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

Family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, mother of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Robert Kardashian, appears next in a cellphone video confessional, telling the camera: "I, of course, then jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her."

Kim Kardashian then reappears on-screen, telling the camera, "I guess we'll just wait and find out." Next, Khloé Kardashian, 36, is pictured lying in bed in full makeup but sounding sickly, saying, "Just found out I do have corona," referring to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The reality-TV star, who 2-year-old daughter True with her NBA player former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, goes on to say: "I have been in my room, it's going to be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days. Vomiting and shaking and hot and then cold and I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache — I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The cough in my chest would burn when I would cough … and my throat is still not fully recovered, clearly. Let me tell you, that [expletive] is real. But we're all going to get through this. … If we follow orders and listen, we're all going to be OK. May God bless us all."

Kim Kardashian's husband, rapper Kanye West, told Forbes magazine in July that he had contracted the disease in February. "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," he said.