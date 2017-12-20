TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Khloé Kardashian pregnant; confirms she's expecting 1st child with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian poses for a photo.

Khloe Kardashian poses for a photo. Photo Credit: Invision / Rich Fury

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, 33, is going to be a mom. 

The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters posted a photo to Instagram of boyfriend, NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson, 26, cradling her bump, writing, in part, “I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.” Multiple reports, citing anonymous sources, in September said Kardashian was three months pregnant. 

This is the first child for Kardashian. Thompson has a son born in December 2016 from a previous relationship.

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Catt Sadler attends the Rodeo Drive Walk Of E! News host Catt Sadler quits over pay gap
Noel Fielding, left, Eric Idle and Warwick Davis Eric Idle’s The Entire Universe’: Deeply eccentric
Bill Murray in What to watch on TV this Christmas weekend
Cast members of the first U.S. iteration of Report: ‘The Office’ may be returning to NBC
Khalid performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Daytime Village Entertainment highs and lows in 2017
Tavis Smiley, pictured on May 29, 2014, denies Tavis Smiley, PBS spar over host’s suspension