Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian, 33, is going to be a mom.

The youngest of the three Kardashian sisters posted a photo to Instagram of boyfriend, NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson, 26, cradling her bump, writing, in part, “I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.” Multiple reports, citing anonymous sources, in September said Kardashian was three months pregnant.

This is the first child for Kardashian. Thompson has a son born in December 2016 from a previous relationship.