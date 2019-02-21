Reality-TV star Khloé Kardashian has apparently responded to the alleged fling between her longtime boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she has a child, and model Jordyn Woods.

"The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to," Kardashian, 34, of E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" family, wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday morning.

A subsequent post reads: "Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!" The next appears to be a quote — "If they ask you about me, tell them: 'She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her' " — but which appears almost exclusively on online collections of graphical-quote images, with no attribution.

Two more posts are images. The first is an extreme closeup of a drawing of a woman's tearful face in extreme close-up. The source is unknown. A larger version appears on a Portuguese-language Pinterest page titled "Balõezinhos" ("Balloons") and includes a word balloon that translates into English as "Mason's [or Bricklayer's] dish, but the heart and the girl." The remaining image is of a multicolored bouquet of roses.

Kardashian has not otherwise commented on social media. Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson, 27, also did not comment publicly Thursday.

Numerous outlets including People, Us Weekly and E! News, citing anonymous sources, say Thompson had hosted a party at his Los Angeles home on Sunday. There, he and Woods, 21 — a close friend of Kardashian's makeup-mogul half sister, Kylie Jenner, and a model for Kardashian's own Good American clothing line — allegedly behaved in a physically romantic way. On Monday, the reports claim, Kardashian confronted Thompson over the alleged infidelity and the two broke up.

In a since-deleted Twitter post that appeared to have been responding to break-up reports, Thompson had written in capital letters, "Fake news."

Thompson and Kardashian are the parents of a 10-month-old daughter, True. On April 10, 2018, two days before her birth, TMZ.com posted surveillance video recorded Oct. 7, 2017, at a hookah lounge in Arlington, Virginia. The soundless, black-and-white footage shows a man TMZ identifies as Thompson being physically demonstrative with two women, including kissing one at length.

The same day as the TMZ posting, the entertainment-news/gossip site TheShadeRoom.com posted video of Thompson and a woman arriving at what the site said was his team's hotel in New York around 8:30 p.m. on April 7, 2018, five days before True's birth. The video shows the two emerging later that night, getting into an SUV, and entering the Meatpacking District club Soho House. Around 5 a.m. April 8, 2018, video shows the couple returning to the hotel. The woman is next seen leaving the hotel around 8 p.m. that day.