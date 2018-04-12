Reality-TV star Khloé Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl early Thursday morning amid an infidelity scandal involving the child’s father, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball pro Tristan Thompson.

TMZ.com said the infant was born around 4 a.m. at a hospital outside Cleveland, and does not yet have a name. The website said Thompson was present at the birth, along with Kloe’s sisters Kourtney and Kim, mother, Kris, and Khloe’s BFF Malika.

The news comes a day after fans booed Thompson, 27, and held signs in support of Kardashian, 33, during his Quicken Loans Arena home game against the New York Knicks Wednesday. TMZ said Thompson was not a starter but came off the bench during a timeout late in the first quarter, without his name being announced over the PA. Despite that low-key entrance, reported People magazine, he received “audible disapproval from the crowd.” TMZ said he was not booed until later when shown on the arena’s big screen. The site added that more boos accompanied his being called for personal fouls.

One Twitter commenter posted a photograph of a woman amid a standing arena crowd, holding a handmade sign reading “We (heart) Khloe.” The tweet taunted, “@RealTristan13 in case you didn’t see this during the game!!”

On Tuesday, TMZ posted surveillance video recorded in October at a hookah lounge that The Washington Post later ascertained as Darna, a club in Arlington, Virginia. The soundless, black-and-white footage shows a man TMZ identifies as Thompson being physically demonstrative with two women, including French-kissing one at length.

Later Tuesday, the entertainment-news/gossip site TheShadeRoom.com posted video of Thompson and a woman arriving at what the site said was his team’s hotel in New York around 8:30 p.m. April 7. We see them emerge later that night, get into an SUV, and enter the Meatpacking District club Soho House. Around 5 a.m. April 8, the couple returns to the hotel. The woman is next scene leaving the hotel around 8 p.m.

Meantime, critics of Thompson’s alleged infidelity left scathing missives on his social media. “He should play basketball not women hearts,” read one Instagram comment. “Hope you enjoyed your fame while it lasted because you’re canceled now,” read another, while one said simply, “Most disgusting man on earth!!!!!!!!!!”

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have commented publicly.