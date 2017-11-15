In a possibly orchestrated reveal on Wednesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” reality-TV star Kim Kardashian West said her and husband Kanye West’s third child will be a girl.

“My daughter thinks she’s really tricky,” Kardashian West, 37, began an anecdote, referring to their first child, 4-year-old daughter North. “We had a baby shower over the weekend, and … people brought toys and gifts and she was opening them all up the next day. And she said, ‘Mom, since Baby Sister’s not here, I think I need all of her toys in my room and I’ll play with them and just make sure they’re all OK for Baby Sister.’ And I’m like, OK.”

DeGeneres, 59, responded lightheartedly, “She’s a toy tester, and you just told us it’s a girl.”

“Oh! I did!” Kardashian West replied, as the audience broke into applause. “Yes. It is. … It is, yeah.”

The reality star — who with her rapper husband also has son Saint, who turns 2 on Dec. 5 — told DeGeneres that North is “so excited” by the upcoming birth, which will be via surrogate and is happening “very soon.”

“Let’s see if it lasts,” she added of her daughter’s eagerness. “I don’t know. I have to explain to her, ‘OK, four in the morning, when you come in my room, I’m not gonna — I have to be with Baby Sister, I have to feed her.’ So we’ll see how it goes.”

“Is that her name? Baby Sister?” DeGeneres joked.

“We don’t have a name,” answered Kardashian West. “And at the baby shower, I was like, ‘I don’t want to play any baby games, measuring the belly, none of that will work for this time around,” because of the surrogacy. “I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there’s something that sticks,” though nothing did. “We’re freaking out, we have no name.”

DeGeneres, in a comedy bit, pulled out a “Celebrity Baby-Name Generator” that devised names including “Lip-Kit West,” “West West” and “Star West.”

Kardashian West declined the offerings. “It’s so hard,” she said, adding that she and her husband are looking for something “short, easy to spell, one syllable. That’s kind of my vibe.”