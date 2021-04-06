Reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has become a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine's annual World's Billionaires List.

Breaking into the list of 2,775 at No. 2,674, Kardashian — whose E! series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" has entered its 20th and final season — saw her net worth jump from an estimated $780 million in October to an estimated $1 billion now, the magazine said Tuesday. The 40-year-old Kardashian is one of 493 newcomers on this 35th annual list.

Forbes attributed Kardashian's worth primarily to her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, and her shapewear and lingerie line SKIMS. In October, Kardashian sold 20% of KKW Beauty to cosmetics giant Coty, effectively valuing the company at $1 billion. Forbes additionally estimates that her stake in the privately held SKIMS is worth at least $225 million.

Other sources of her wealth include her reality-TV show, endorsement contracts and miscellaneous investments including real estate.

Kardashian, who is in the process of divorcing her husband, hip-hop star and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West, has not commented publicly. She additionally is on the magazine's 2020 America's Self-Made Women list (No. 24) and Forbes' Celebrity 100 (No. 48).

While the financial-reporting firm Bloomberg last month analyzed that Kanye West and his associated businesses have a total value of up to $6.6 billion, he does not appear on the Forbes list.

Forbes said in 2019 that Kardashian's half sister, cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, had become the a billionaire, but the magazine later said its calculations were mistaken and her net worth did not reach that threshold.