Kim Kardashian celebrates baby shower for fourth child

The reality-TV star's party included activities using CBD, a natural oil derived from the cannabis plant.

Kim Kardashian attends the Tiffany & Co. Blue

Kim Kardashian attends the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in Manhattan on Oct. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Kim Kardashian held a baby shower Saturday for her and husband Kanye West's upcoming fourth child, a boy who is due via surrogate.

"Yesterday I had my CBD baby shower!" the reality-TV star and beauty-products entrepreneur, 38, posted Sunday on her Instagram Story account. CBD is cannabidiol, a natural compound derived from the cannabis plant that does not contain the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana and can be used as an extract, oil infusion or in an oil capsule. "Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby #4 with us. It was perfect!” she continued.

In a cellphone video from the event, posted at the Instagram fan site Kim Kardashian Snapchat, Kardashian explains to her guests that "because I'm freaking out and the baby's coming in, like, two weeks, I thought, 'What better way to celebrate than [to] have a little CBD?' And we're going to do a sound bath," in which participants lie on blankets or other surfaces while a meditative soundscape plays.

"This will only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be just, like, cool for us to do — to Zen out on a Saturday," she goes on, as the guests applaud and cheer. "So everyone have a puff or put on some oil."

She conceded, "I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower," but added that she was "freaking" out about having a fourth child.

Kardashian and West have daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 15 months, and son Saint, 3.

