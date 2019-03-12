TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kim Kardashian West will cover released prisoner's rent

The man, who was released in January, says she's not doing it to get attention, but he just had to share it.

Kim Kardashian West attends "The Cher Show" Broadway

Kim Kardashian West attends "The Cher Show" Broadway musical opening night at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York on Dec. 3, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thanks to Kim Kardashian West, one of the first inmates released after federal sentencing reforms won't have to worry about rent for five years.

Matthew Charles told The Tennessean last week that he couldn't find permanent housing since his Jan. 3 release, in part due to his criminal history. But on Sunday, Charles announced that Kardashian West, an advocate for criminal justice reform, will be helping him out. He said she's not doing it to get attention, but he just had to share it.

Convicted of a nonviolent drug offense in 1996, Charles received national attention because he was ordered back to prison in 2018, two years after his sentence was ruled unfair. He attended this year's State of the Union address at President Donald Trump's invitation.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Actress/executive producer Frankie Shaw has denied the allegations Showtime cancels 'SMILF' after reports of on-set misconduct
Aidy Bryant stars in Hulu's "Shrill." 'Shrill': Aidy Bryant is a revelation in so-so show
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Leslie Jones as Gayle King and Kenan Thompson 'SNL' tackles R. Kelly fiasco in cold open
The Simpson Family. 'Simpsons' producers pull iconic Michael Jackson episode
Colton Underwood makes his final choice on 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood to make his final choice