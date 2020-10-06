Reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West says that caring for her husband, rapper Kanye West, during his bout with COVID-19 earlier this year proved anxiety-inducing.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on," Kardashian West, 39, told the U.K. edition of the Italian fashion magazine Grazia, in an interview published across 11 international editions. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help," she said, referring to the couple's daughters North, now 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 17 months.

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good," Kardashian West said. "It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time." She made no mention of household staff.

Kardashian West added that she had to address her children's concerns about both the pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. "I am very open and honest with them," she said. "I don't want to give them too much information that they won't fully understand and that will give them anxiety. But they obviously sense that there is something going on. You have to keep it together and not be scared yourself. As a parent, your No. 1 goal is to make sure your children feel safe and secure."

Hip-hop star West, a 21-time Grammy Award winner, told Forbes magazine in July that he had contracted COVID-19 in February. "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it," he recalled.