TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 40° Good Afternoon
Overcast 40° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome daughter via surrogate

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Kardashian clan just got bigger. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became parents for the third time, TMZ confirms.

The couple’s daughter was born via surrogate on Monday and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. It is not known where the surrogate, who lives in the San Diego area, gave birth.

Kardashian and West have two other children — daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2. The celeb couple opted to use a surrogate this time since Kardashian had experienced placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition, after giving birth to her two children.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Actors Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell, Jasmine Matthews, Grace 'Heathers' getting a TV reboot with Doherty cameo
Conan O'Brien tweeted Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, that Conan O’Brien says he’ll take his show to Haiti
Television personality Cat Deeley attends A+E Networks' 2018 Cat Deeley expecting her second child
Lia Valenti, 6, of Westbury, falls into LI 6-year-old’s dancing mishap airs in prime time
Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Golf Channel cameramen walk out amid Sony Open
George Clooney arrives at the premiere of Paramount George Clooney to direct, star in new Hulu series