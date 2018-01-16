Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome daughter via surrogate
The Kardashian clan just got bigger. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became parents for the third time, TMZ confirms.
The couple’s daughter was born via surrogate on Monday and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. It is not known where the surrogate, who lives in the San Diego area, gave birth.
Kardashian and West have two other children — daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2. The celeb couple opted to use a surrogate this time since Kardashian had experienced placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition, after giving birth to her two children.