The Kardashian clan just got bigger. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became parents for the third time, TMZ confirms.

The couple’s daughter was born via surrogate on Monday and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. It is not known where the surrogate, who lives in the San Diego area, gave birth.

Kardashian and West have two other children — daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2. The celeb couple opted to use a surrogate this time since Kardashian had experienced placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition, after giving birth to her two children.