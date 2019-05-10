TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome 4th baby, a boy

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago, who's a year and a half and was also born via a gestational carrier.

Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co.

Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. celebration in New York on Oct. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Print

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweeted Friday: "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email, "They are not sharing any additional details at this time."

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Hannah Brown, the latest "Bachelorette." Hannah Brown's journey as 'The Bachelorette' begins
In honor of Rebecca (Rachel Dratch)'s 50th birthday, 'Wine Country': Poehler's fitfully amusing comedy
Ramin Djawadi attends the premiere of Disney's "A 'Game of Thrones' concert set for Jones Beach
Cast of "The Big Bang Theory" from 2017's 'The Big Bang Theory' made geeks cool
Billy Bush visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Billy Bush returning to TV
Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. Oxygen greenlights Kardashian prison reform documentary