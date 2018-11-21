TODAY'S PAPER
Kim Kardashian says Kanye West has donated $500G for California wildfire relief

The reality-TV star also told Ellen DeGeneres how she and her husband hired private firefighters to save their home.

Kim Kardashian appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres

Kim Kardashian appeared on  "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday.   Photo Credit: Warner Bros./Michael Rozman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Kim Kardashian has presented a half-million dollars in California wildfire donations on behalf of her rapper husband, Kanye West, and two apparel companies.

On the "Ellen DeGeneres Show” episode that aired Wednesday, the 38-year-old reality star announced donations of $200,000 each to the Sacramento-based California Fire Foundation, which assists firefighters and the families of fallen firefighters, and the Los Angeles-based California Community Foundation's Wildlife Relief Fund, which since 2003 has supported both preparedness and recovery efforts for major California wildfires.

Both those and an additional $100,000 donation to Oak Park, California, firefighter Michael Williams and his wife Lisa, who lost their home in the one of the three wildfires currently ravaging the state, were made on behalf of West, his company Yeezy and the sportswear manufacturer Adidas.

On the episode, Kardashian also spoke of her and West having used a private firefighting company to save their Hidden Hills, California, neighborhood.

"Our house is right on the end of a big park, [and] the whole park had caught fire," she told host DeGeneres. "And so if our house went, then every other house would go. So … we were fortunate enough and blessed enough — and I know that not everyone has this luxury available to them — but we were able to get private firefighters," which she had heard about through "friends of mine who'd lost their home in a Santa Barbara fire — all their neighbors used this company. So they recommended the company, and because of them, they saved our home and saved our neighborhood."

Kardashian added she had instructed the company to "make sure that they controlled every house . . . so it wasn't just my home that I said, 'Just take care of our home,' [but rather]  'take care of everything,' because … once ours starts [to catch fire], the whole neighborhood can go. I don't take that for granted, and that was such a blessing that we were able to do that."

