Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have turned to the Windy City for inspiration on naming their new baby. Reality TV star Kardashian confirmed Friday on Twitter that their daughter born via surrogate on Monday has been named Chicago West.

The news follows rumors earlier in the week that the child would be called Louis Vuitton. Kardashian also tweeted that the newborn is being affectionately referred to as Chi (pronounced “shy”) by family members. Rapper West grew up in Chicago and attended Chicago State University.

Chicago is the third child for the celebrity power couple. Their older daughter, North, is 4 and their son, Saint, is 2.