TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 37° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name new baby Chicago

Couple’s daughter is called “Chi” by family members.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend John Legend

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend John Legend Celebrates His Birthday And The 10th Anniversary Of His Debut Album "Get Lifted" at CATCH NYC on Jan. 8, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have turned to the Windy City for inspiration on naming their new baby. Reality TV star Kardashian confirmed Friday on Twitter that their daughter born via surrogate on Monday has been named Chicago West.

The news follows rumors earlier in the week that the child would be called Louis Vuitton. Kardashian also tweeted that the newborn is being affectionately referred to as Chi (pronounced “shy”) by family members. Rapper West grew up in Chicago and attended Chicago State University.

Chicago is the third child for the celebrity power couple. Their older daughter, North, is 4 and their son, Saint, is 2.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino walks with his fiancee 'The Situation' admits to tax evasion
This season, Bravo's ‘Summer House’ returning for season 2
Paul Rudd poses at the IMDb Studio during Celebrities at Sundance Film Festival 2018
Matt Czuchry, left, Emily VanCamp and guest star ‘The Resident’: Clichéd medical drama
Woody Harrelson, left, and Frances McDormand in These are the nominees at this Sunday’s SAG Awards
The original cast of Fox's ‘Party of Five’ getting Freeform reboot