Buh bye “Kimono." Hello, “Skims.”

Kim Kardashian West announced via Instagram on Monday that she has changed the name of her new shapewear brand from “Kimono” to “Skims.” Why? When the reality TV star/ beauty mogul, 38, heralded news of her new Spanx-like collection of body smoothing pieces in late June, she was slammed on social media for cultural appropriation and trademarking the word kimono. An angry onslaught of tweets by outraged folks with the hashtag #KimOhNo, accused her of being disrespectful, insensitive and inappropriate for co-opting the name of a traditional Japanese garb having nothing to do with her product simply because it had her name in it (as in Kim-ono).

She apparently got the message. On Monday, she posted, “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™...”

Kardashian West added, “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.” The collection will debut Sept. 10 in sizes XXS-5XL, and includes seamless bras, one-piece underpinnings, high-waisted underwear and even a clever “solution short” which has one leg that goes to the mid thigh, the other cut like bikini underwear for, as Kardashian West puts it, “all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support.”