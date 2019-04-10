TODAY'S PAPER
Kim Kardashian West, approach the bench!

Kim Kardashian West attends the Tiffany & Co.

Kim Kardashian West attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in Manhattan on Oct. 9, 2018.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
Kim Kardashian West, a lawyer?

The reality-TV star, makeup mogul and criminal justice reformer told Vogue in a new interview that she's apprenticing with a San Francisco law firm. The work was inspired by her successful effort to free Alice Marie Johnson. (Johnson was granted clemency by President Donald Trump after spending years in prison for drug trafficking.)

Turns out that in four U.S. states, California included, one doesn't need to attend law school to take the bar exam.

Kardashian West, 38, is working with CNN commentator, activist and attorney Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson — co-founders of a criminal justice reform group called #cut50 — to complete her studies, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

What's the hardest part? Torts, said the daughter of O.J. Simpson defense attorney Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003. She said torts is the most confusing, contract law the most boring and criminal law, "I can do in my sleep."

