Kim K: I was high on Ecstasy for first wedding, sex tape

Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian says she was high on Ecstasy both at her first wedding and when she made her infamous sex tape.

"Well, you were fun, right? At one time?" asks Eastport-born Scott Disick, 35, former partner of Kardashian's older sister Kourtney Kardashian, in Sunday's episode of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "Like, you were wild, right, some of your years, right?"

When Kim Kardashian, 38, responds in the affirmative, Disick says, "It's so weird to me. I can't, like, picture you being a wild child. Can you?" he asks Kardashian's half-sister, Kendall Jenner, 23.

"No, but I heard stories about you," Jenner teases. After Kardashian twice challenges her to give an example, Disick says to Kardashian, "You went to, like, Disney and you were all high or something? Or Six Flags."

"I got married on Ecstasy the first time," Kardashian answers, referring to her 2000 marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. "I did Ecstasy once and I got married. . . . I did it again. I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen" upon doing the illegal drug, chemically known as MDMA, that acts as stimulant, provides a psychedelic effect and is often associated with youthful parties such as raves.

"You were high on Ecstasy when you made that sex tape?" Disick marvels, alluding to her 2003 video, made public in 2007, of her tryst with R&B singer Ray J, which is largely credited with launching her celebrity career.

"Absolutely," replies Kardashian. "Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking, like, the whole time." She assures moments later, "I still can do crazy things.”

In an insert speaking directly to the camera, Kardashian adds, "I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in, like, my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But, like, I still have fun. Don't get it twisted. I'm always the life of the party."