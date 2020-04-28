Kim Kardashian West is raffling off lunch and a possible TV appearance with her and her fellow "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality-TV star sisters to raise money for the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion and cosmetics entrepreneur, accepting a gauntlet thrown down by model Gisele Bündchen to join the All In Challenge series of fundraisers, wrote on social media Monday that she was "joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. Join me … and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://allinchallenge.in/kkw to donate whatever you can — every dollar counts — and one person will be selected at random."

Kardashian West, 39, added that all proceeds "will go to relief efforts through @nokidhungry, @_MealsOnWheels, and America's Food Fund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen [World Central Kitchen]."

The prize for one winner and a guest includes round-trip domestic airfare to Los Angeles, a one-night hotel stay, lunch with "the Kardashian sisters … at a top spot in Los Angeles" and the chance to "be included in the filming of the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' " While that phrasing can mean behind-the-scenes participation or simply an on-set visit, the description elsewhere alludes to a possible on-screen appearance: "They'll be filming their newest season of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' so make sure you're camera-ready."

Meals on Wheels, which provides food to often homebound seniors, tweeted in response, "Thank you for stepping up to help seniors in need, Kim! They need us now more than ever." Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks, commented on Kardashian West's Facebook post: "On behalf of our neighbors in need, thank you for being all in, Kim! We're so grateful for your voice and support during this critical time of need."

Many entertainment and sports celebrities have offered similar fan experiences through the All In Challenge Foundation, spearheaded by Fanatics.com founder and chairman Michael Rubin.