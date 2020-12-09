Kim Kardashian West, who has previously contacted President Donald Trump about prison reform and criminal justice issues, has made a plea with him to stop the execution of Brandon Bernard.

"Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison," the reality TV star tweeted Wednesday.

Bernard, an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, was convicted as part of an armed robbery in 1999 in Texas that led to the deaths of two men.

In the past few years, Kardashian West has become an advocate for prison reform. In 2018, she was successful in her efforts to get Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was sentenced to life for drug offenses.