Kim Kardashian urges Trump to halt Bernard execution

Kim Kardashian West has become an advocate for

Kim Kardashian West has become an advocate for prison reform. Credit: Getty Images/David Livingston

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Kim Kardashian West, who has previously contacted President Donald Trump about prison reform and criminal justice issues, has made a plea with him to stop the execution of Brandon Bernard.

"Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison," the reality TV star tweeted Wednesday.

Bernard, an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, was convicted as part of an armed robbery in 1999 in Texas that led to the deaths of two men.

In the past few years, Kardashian West has become an advocate for prison reform. In 2018, she was successful in her efforts to get Trump to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who was sentenced to life for drug offenses.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

