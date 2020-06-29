TODAY'S PAPER
Kim Kardashian West sells stake in beauty brand for $200M

Kim Kardashian West has sold a 20% stake

Kim Kardashian West has sold a 20% stake of her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, to Coty Inc. for $200 million. Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

By The Associated Press
Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for $200 million, in a deal that values the reality-TV star's three-year-old business at $1 billion..

The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. Coty seems to be enamored with the Kardashians: Last year, it bought a 51% stake in the makeup line started by Kardashian West's younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

“Kim is a true modern day global icon,” said Coty CEO Peter Harf, which is similar to what he said about Jenner in November.

Kardashian West, who stars on the long-running reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and tapped into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur will still promote KKW Beauty online and will help create new products.

Coty plans to expand the brand into more countries around the world and possibly into other categories, such as skin creams and shampoos. It also hopes that the buzzy brand can help boost sales and connect with younger shoppers who spend a lot of time on social media.

