TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Celebs join Instagram 'freeze' to protest Facebook inaction

Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday joined several celebrities

Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday joined several celebrities on Instagram in a 24-hour protest against the social media platform's parent company, Facebook, failing to aggressively tackle misinformation and hateful content posts. Facebook declined to comment on the protest. Credit: Invision / AP / Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Print

Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities took part in a 24-hour Instagram "freeze" on Wednesday to protest against what they say is parent company Facebook's failure to tackle violent and hateful content and election misinformation.

Hollywood stars and influencers are lending their backing to the "#StopHateforProfit" movement's latest campaign. The movement asks people to put up a message highlighting what they called the damage Facebook does but otherwise refrain from posting on Instagram for a day.

"I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation — created by groups to sow division and split America apart — only to take steps after people are killed," Kardashian West posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

Facebook declined to comment but pointed to recent announcements about what it's doing to limit the reach on its platform of groups that support violence and its efforts to protect the U.S. elections in November.

With 188 million followers, Kardashian West is one of the most influential people on Instagram and support from her and other big names for the boycott saw Facebook shares slide in aftermarket trading late Tuesday. They stock's shares closed down 3.27% Wednesday.

The organizers behind "#StopHateforProfit," including civil rights groups such as the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color Of Change, had previously led a campaign that got hundreds of brands and nonprofits to join a Facebook advertising boycott in July.

Ashton Kutcher, Mark Ruffalo, Kerry Washington, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Foxx and Sacha Baron Cohen were among about two dozen Hollywood stars and celebrity influencers supporting the campaign, the organizers said.

DiCaprio said he was standing with the civil rights groups to call "on all users of Instagram and Facebook to protest the amplification of hate, racism, and the undermining of democracy on those platforms."

Facebook, which earned nearly $70 billion in advertising revenue last year, is facing a reckoning over what critics call indefensible excuses for amplifying divisions, hate and misinformation on their platforms.

"We are quickly approaching one of the most consequential elections in American history," organizers said. "Facebook’s unchecked and vague ‘changes’ are falling dangerously short of what is necessary to protect our democracy."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Sea Cliff native Kate McKinnon will begin her LI's McKinnon, rest of cast, returning to 'SNL'
CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said that CNBC's Cramer apologizes for calling Pelosi derisive name
Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong in HBO's "Succession" Our critic picks who should, will win the Emmys
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's Emmy Awards This year's Emmy ceremony will be unlike any other
The expanded streaming service has been in the ViacomCBS to rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus
Robert Pattinson as Preston Teagardin in Netflix's "The 'The Devil All the Time': Relentlessly grim drama
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search