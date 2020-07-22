Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday responded to the bizarre tweets that her husband, rapper Kanye West, has issued in recent days.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder," Kardashian West, 39, posted on her Instagram Stories account, which unlike regular posts on the social media platform, delets new content after 24 hours. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Bipolar disorder, also called manic-depressive illness, causes severe and unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. West, 42, had told President Donald Trump during a White House visit in 2018, "I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder," but maintained, "I actually wasn't bipolar; I had sleep deprivation."

Saying in her more than 350-word statement, "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental," Kardashian West acknowledged that her husband "is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions." Calling West "a brilliant but complicated person” who is troubled by artistic and racial pressures and the 2007 death of his mother, she stated, "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times [sic] do not align with his intentions."

Following a series of tweets Monday, West launched at least a dozen more early Wednesday from his ranch in Cody, Wyoming. Stored in Google Cache, they include his saying, "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with [hip-hop artist and activist] Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for 'prison reform.' I got 200 more to go. This my lady tweet of the night ... Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me."

Section 5150 of the California Welfare and Institutions Code allows for a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold. Kardashian West and Mill were among the speakers at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit at Los Angeles' Jeremy Hotel on Nov. 14, 2018, though West appears to be referencing one of the many Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts worldwide. "Kris Jong-Un” is directed at Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, in an apparent comparison to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un. West and Kardashian West, who wed in 2014, have four young children.

In another tweet, West wrote, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line. I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But ya'll ain't listen to MJ," referring to the late pop star Michael Jackson, per an earlier tweet alluding to Jackson's July 2002 racism accusation against Sony Music chief Tommy Mottola, "and now ya'll believe them???"

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star and entrepreneur, who on July 4 announced that he was running for president, also questioned on Twitter whether he should continue his campaign for the nation's highest office or wait until the next presidential election cycle.

"#2020vision or maybe '24," he tweeted. "I guess all black people supposed to vote on [presumptive Democratic nominee Joe] Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???"

West, who held his first campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday, filed paperwork Monday to appear as an independent candidate on the ballot in his home state of Illinois. Last week, he qualified to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot in Oklahoma.