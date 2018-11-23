TODAY'S PAPER
Kim Porter's family remember her as 'a special angel'

Porter, a former model and actress who was also the longtime former girlfriend of Sean "Diddy" Combs, died last week at age 47. Authorities haven't given a cause.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his then-girlfriend, Kim Porter, attend the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 27, 2005. Porter was found dead on Nov. 15 at age 47. Photo Credit: AP/Amy Sancetta

 The family of Kim Porter is honoring her life a day after Thanksgiving, saying "although we've lost our best friend, God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us."

The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families say in a statement Friday to The Associated Press that "God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her."

Porter was the mother of three of Combs' children. Porter also has a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure!

Her funeral will be held Saturday at in Columbus, Georgia.

