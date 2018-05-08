Kirsten Dunst and her fiance, Jesse Plemons, have welcomed their first child, People magazine reports.

People said Tuesday that multiple sources had confirmed Dunst, 36, and Plemons, 30, who each earned Emmy Award nominations playing husband and wife on the 2015 season of FX's "Fargo," had a boy over the weekend.

Neither of the actors' representatives have commented. Dunst, who has no Facebook account, has said nothing on Twitter or Instagram. Plemons — a cast-member of director Martin Scorsese's upcoming "The Irishman," whose shooting locations have included several on Long Island — has no verified social media accounts.

The highly private Dunst had confirmed her and Plemons' engagement during a June 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." She added that she and Plemons, a former "Friday Night Lights" star also known for his role as a neo-Nazi on the final season of "Breaking Bad," had met while shooting "Fargo." "We became really good friends first," she recalled. "Then got together after."

On Jan. 30, Dunst confirmed rumors she was expecting, posing visibly pregnant in a campaign for the fashion label Rodarte. Dunst on her Instagram page on April 30 ran a publicity photo of herself and actress Park Overall from their 1998 Lifetime TV-movie "Fifteen and Pregnant," in which Dunst played an expectant teen. "Art imitates life," she wrote.