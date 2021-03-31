TODAY'S PAPER
Kirsten Dunst pregnant with second child

Kirsten Dunst has a 2-year-old son with fiancé

Kirsten Dunst has a 2-year-old son with fiancé Jesse Plemons. Credit: Getty Images for Lavazza/Ari Perilstein

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
In a glamour spread with two other stars in W magazine Tuesday, Emmy Award-nominee Kirsten Dunst wordlessly announced that she and her fiancé, fellow Emmy nominee Jesse Plemons, are expecting their second child,.

Posing in what the fashion magazine describes as a "custom white lace frock" designed by Rodarte's Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Dunst in one shot lies serenely on her back on a flower-pattern bedspread, and in another leans up on one arm in the ornate bed. The photo spread, with fellow stars Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, was directed by Sofia Coppola, Dunst's creative partner on films including "The Virgin Suicides," "Marie Antoinette" and "The Beguiled."


"It's just so beautiful to have that kind of friendship where you've seen each other have children," Dunst said. "There are few collaborations, to be honest, where it lasts, where someone knows you that long that's not your family."


The highly private Dunst had confirmed her and Plemons' engagement during a June 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and they had their first child, son Ennis, in May 2018.


Dunst, 38, recently starred in Showtime's satirical crime series "On Becoming a God in Central Florida." Plemons, who turns 33 on Friday, stars opposite Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield in this year's "Judas and the Black Messiah."

