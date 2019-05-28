"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has reportedly entered a treatment facility to deal with some personal issues.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” said his representative in a statement.

Entertainment Weekly magazine said it had confirmed earlier reports that the 32-year-old actor had entered a “luxury rehab" center in Connecticut "for stress and alcohol use.”

According the magazine, Harington has been at the retreat for nearly a month. He entered the facility before the series finale of the HBO drama earlier this month.

Wife Rose Leslie (CBS' "The Good Fight") — whom Harington met and fell for while they co-starred for three seasons on "Game of Thrones" — is being supportive of Harington, said EW, citing a friend of the actor.

Harington appeared emotional on the HBO behind-the-scenes documentary "Game of Thrones: The Last Watch," which premiered Sunday. The two-hour film about the final season of the cable series depicts several stars of the show coming to grips with the end of the TV program.

At one point, after Harington finishes shooting his final scene for the series, he becomes visibly upset, thanking his fellow cast members, extras and crew.

"I feel like my heart is breaking," Harington says through tears, "I love this show more than, I think, anything. It has never been a job for me. It's been my life and this will always be the greatest thing I ever do and be a part of."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He had said in an April interview in Esquire magazine that shooting the "Game of Thrones" finale was emotionally difficult for him.

“The final day of shooting, I felt fine . . . I felt fine . . . I felt fine . . . Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called, 'Wrap!' And I just . . . broke down," he said, using an expletive. "It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”