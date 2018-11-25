Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on HBO's "Game of Thrones," is denying a Russian model’s claim that the actor has cheated on his wife of five months, former cast-mate Rose Leslie.

"The allegations in this story are completely false," Harington's representative said in a statement after a gossip site reported a woman's accusation that she and Harrington had been intimate both before and during his marriage. The site said the model had posted a nude photo of Harington alone on a bed with a laptop computer. The site had allowed that the photo could have been fake or that the person in it may only have resembled Harrington.

Subsequent reports detailed that an unnamed Russian magazine had identified the woman as Olga Vlasova, who said she had begun a tryst with Harrington, 31, in Luxembourg. The statement by Harrington's rep said the actor "has never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova."

Russian media said Vlasova has been a participant on the reality show "Dom-2" ("House-2").

English actor Harrington and Scottish actress Leslie, also 31, met in 2012 on the set of the popular HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones," where she played his onscreen love interest, Ygritte. The two became engaged last year, and married this June 23 at Rayne Church, near the town of Inverurie, Scotland.

Harington has no social media accounts. Leslie has not commented on Facebook, her sole social media platform.