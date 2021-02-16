Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome first child

Married former "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together.

After the couple, who announced their pregnancy in September, were photographed with their infant in London on Tuesday, their representative confirmed to E! News and Us Weekly, "They have had a baby boy and are very, very happy."

Neither Leslie, 34, who played Ygritte in the HBO epic-fantasy series, nor Harington, also 34, who played Jon Snow, have commented publicly. The two had met on the show in 2012 and became engaged in 2017. They married on June 23, 2018, at Rayne Church, near Inverurie in Leslie's native Scotland.