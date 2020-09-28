TODAY'S PAPER
Rose Leslie, husband Kit Harington expecting their first child

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have been married

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have been married since 2018. Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, who co-starred on TV's "Game of Thrones," are expecting their first child together.

Leslie, 33, who played Ygritte in the HBO epic-fantasy series, appears in photos looking visibly pregnant in the current issue of the U.K.'s Make magazine. "We chat with Rose about her upcoming role in 'Death on the Nile,' her lockdown experience and more," the magazine captioned an image of Leslie in an Instagram post. "Not many people can pull off a Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock and a fashion shoot when expecting a baby but Rose showed no sign of fatigue on our world exclusive fashion shoot."

Leslie and Harington, also 33, who played Jon Snow, met on the show in 2012 and became engaged in 2017. They married on June 23, 2018, at Rayne Church, near Inverurie, in Leslie's native Scotland.

