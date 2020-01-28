TODAY'S PAPER
Oscar telecast will honor Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant will be honored during the Academy Awards broadcast on Feb. 9. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Philippe Lopez

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that the Feb. 9 Oscar telecast will include a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant two years ago won a best animated short film for "Dear Basketball," which he wrote and executive produced. He also lent his voice to the project.

The crash claimed the lives of eight others including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna. After his death, the Motion Picture Academy saluted Bryant on Instagram: "They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

