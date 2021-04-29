TODAY'S PAPER
Rapper Kodak Black gets probation in teen's assault case

Kodak Black appears in court in Florence, S.C.,

Kodak Black appears in court in Florence, S.C., on Wednesday.  Credit: The Morning News via AP / Matthew Christian

By The Associated Press
Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to probation Wednesday for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room.

Black was originally charged with rape, but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault at the Florence County courthouse.

The hip-hop performer, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, faces a 10-year suspended prison sentence. He won't have to go to prison on the charge as long as he completes 18 months of probation, media outlets reported.

The victim in the case watched the plea online, and Black spoke to her. "I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward," he said.

Later on his Twitter feed, Black posted that the victim just wanted to get the case over with, and "I ain’t have to come off no money."

The assault happened in 2016 when Black was in Florence for a performance. The girl said the rapper attacked her at a hotel room after the show, biting her and continuing even after she told him to stop, authorities said.

The girl reported the attack to a school nurse who called police, investigators said.

Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office. He had served about half his sentence.

Black has sold over 30 million singles since 2014, and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including "Zeze," "No Flockin’ " and "Roll in Peace."

