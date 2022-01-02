TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

Hip-hop artist Kodak Black, seen in April 2021,

Hip-hop artist Kodak Black, seen in April 2021, was arrested early on New Year's Day in Pompano Beach, Fla., according to authorities. Neither his publicist nor his attorney immediately returned a request for comment. Credit: AP / Matthew Christian

By The Associated Press
Print

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Black, 24, was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest.

Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, later posted bond and was released, the newspaper reported. Neither his publicist nor his attorney immediately returned an emailed request for comment.

Black had a 3-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence.

He was later sentenced to probation last April for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room. Black was originally charged with rape, but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

Black has sold over 30 million singles and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including "Zeze," "No Flockin’ " and "Roll in Peace."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

"Impractical Jokers" star Joe Gatto, of Glen Head,
'Impractical Jokers' star splits from wife, quits show
Plainview teacher Tiffany Seely made it through several
Catching up with LI reality TV stars' 2021 activities
Lee and Morty Kaufman during her 90th birthday
Lee Kaufman, 99, appeared in memorable Swiffer commercial 
Filippo Scotti in "The Hand of God."
'The Hand of God': Deeply affecting coming-of-age story
Wasabi, a Pekingese, won Best in Show at
U.S. COVID surge postpones Westminster Dog Show
L-R: Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Susan
Winter TV preview: 53 great shows to watch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?