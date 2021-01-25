Reports: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker now in a relationship

Are reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in a romantic relationship?

E! News, citing anonymous sources, said Sunday that Barker, 45, and Kardashian, 41, part of the E! network's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" clan, recently advanced from being simply friends and neighbors in Calabasas, California, to becoming a couple. The relationship was also reported by Us Weekly and People, both likewise citing sources.

Internet sleuths in recent days have shared apparent clues found online. On Jan. 16, commenting on an Instagram photo of Kardashian standing in a twilight ocean surf, captioned "[S]sweet, sweet fate," Barker had posted a mermaid emoji. On Thursday, when Kardashian posted a photo of herself in skimpy clothing from her sister Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear and lingerie line, Barker commented with a rose.

Additionally, said E!, Kardashian on Friday had posted evidently removed photos of what it said was the pool at her mother Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. Barker on his own Instagram account had posted similar images, also evidently removed, that E! said was from the same locale, indicating he and Kardashian had been there together — though possibly as only friends.

The two have known each other for years, sparking previous speculation of romance. In September 2018 they were photographed leaving the Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant in Los Angeles and in February 2019, they shared a family dinner with their children at the Japanese restaurant Nobu Malibu.

Kardashian has three children with her former partner, Eastport-born Scott Disick: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. Barker has daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Miss USA 1995 and Playboy magazine's December 2001 Playmate. In 2005, the family starred in the single-season MTV reality show "Meet the Barkers."

Neither Barker nor Kardashian has confirmed any romantic relationship.