NBC  News' Kristen Welker, husband welcome first child 

Moderator NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker

Moderator NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker participates in the debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.  Credit: Getty Images/Pool

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
NBC News chief White House correspondent and "Weekend Today" coanchor Kristen Welker and her husband of four years, marketing executive John Hughes, have welcomed their first child

The couple told the NBC morning show "Today" that Margot Lane Welker Hughes was born at 2:12 a.m. on Saturday, via surrogate. The name Margot honors Welker's grandmother Margaret, while Lane is a family name on the Hughes side.

Welker, who turns 45 on July 1, said she and the surrogate "stayed in [hospital] rooms next to each other and visited throughout so that we and little Margot could thank her for bringing Margot into the world," adding, "Margot is truly the love of our lives. Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it."

