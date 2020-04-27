Reality-TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced.

Cavallari, 33, announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” she wrote in a post accompanied by a photo of the two walking with their arms around each other.

According to reports first in TMZ.com and later in People magazine, which said the websites had obtained copies of legal documents filed by Cavallari, she accuses Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

TMZ and People also included that Cavallari's divorce filing states: "[A]ny misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband." The entertainment news sites, however, reported that Cutler's divorce filing — copies of which they also procured — does not allege misconduct by Cavallari and cites "irreconcilable differences" as his reason for the split.

Cutler, who turns 37 on Wednesday, played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. He was with the Bears from 2009 to 2016.

Cavallari gained fame on the series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which debuted in 2004. Her E! Network series “Very Cavallari,” following her life and marriage, premiered in 2018.

The estranged couple, who began dating in 2010 and married in 2013, have three young children — sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cavallari is seeking primary physical custody and wants Cutler to have visitation rights, according to the reports. In his filing, however, Cutler wants joint custody.

She also is seeking child support and wants Cutler to pay for the children's health insurance.

Cavallari cites the date of separation as April 7. Cutler's divorce filing cites the date as April 21.

With Newsday Staff