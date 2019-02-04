TODAY'S PAPER
Kristoff St. John dead; 'Young and the Restless' actor was 52

St. John had played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations.

Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding

Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his work on "The Young and the Restless" at the 35th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on June 20, 2008. Photo Credit: AP/Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — "Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John has died at age 52.

Officials say Los Angeles police were called to his home on Sunday and his body was turned over to the Los Angeles County coroner. The cause of death was not available.

St. John had played Neil Winters on the CBS soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won 10 NAACP Image Awards.

He announced in September that he was engaged to model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

St. John was twice married and divorced and was the father of a son and two daughters. His 24-year-old son, Julian, died in 2014.

On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted "Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them."

