In response to the coronavirus pandemic, a host of entertainment-industry figures including Kylie Jenner, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Angelia Jolie and Taylor Swift are making and encouraging charitable contributions, sometimes giving directly to individual people in need.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles physician Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi revealed that cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Jenner had made a $1 million donation to buy protective products for medical personnel.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude," Aliabadi wrote on Instagram. "I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear," she said, adding, "THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives."

Jenner, 22, who had not publicized the donation, has not responded publicly.

Among the many others contributing:

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: The film star and former California governor likewise donated $1 million to buy masks, gowns and gloves to medical professionals worldwide, through the Frontline Responders Fund.

"I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," Schwarzenegger, 72, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes."

ANGELINA JOLIE: The Academy Award winner and Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, who funds schools in four nations, has donated $1 million to help fight child hunger in the wake of school meals largely becoming unavailable during the pandemic.

In a statement issued Wednesday through the organization Share Our Strength, Jolie, 44, noted that "over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support," and that she was working with Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign "to reach as many of those children as possible."

TAYLOR SWIFT: The pop star, 30, who earlier this week announced she was contributing to Feeding America and the World Health Organization, has privately donated $3,000 each to at least two fans struggling financially because of coronavirus-related employment issues. Brooklyn freelance music photographer and graphic designer Holly Turner tweeted Wednesday of receiving funds from Swift's company, along with a personal note. "Holly, You've always been there for me,” Swift wrote in an online-payment notice Turner posted. "I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor."

ARIANA GRANDE: TMZ.com said Thursday that pop-star Ariana Grande, 26, has made similar donations of $500 to $1,500 to at least 10 needy fans. Grande has not commented on social media.

BETHENNY FRANKEL: Through her longtime disaster-relief organization BStrong, the Hamptons habituée and former "Real Housewives of New York City" star, 49, is working with the Global Empowerment Mission to create and distribute kits of sanitation wipes, gloves and electrolyte liquid to the medical community.

"@Bethenny is sourcing medical grade masks and protective gear for medical professionals across the US," Rockville Centre-raised comedian Amy Schumer, 38, tweeted Tuesday, providing a link and saying she had just donated.

Among the countless others donating and providing links to help others give have been R&B singer Ciara and her NFL-pro husband Russell Wilson; as well as married film stars Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who have contributed to Feeding America and other groups; and actresses Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, who on March 16 launched the initiative #SaveWithStories to benefit the No Kid Hungry campaign.