Kylie Jenner, the youngest adult star of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality-TV clan, might have only hit No. 27 on Forbes's 2018 list of America's richest self-made women, but she appears on the cover of the magazine's August issue.

"I think I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own and what was I gonna do?” the Kylie Cosmetics head, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million, tells Forbes in a video accompanying the online version of the article. "I knew I was passionate about makeup but I didn't know I could have fun every day doing my job."

Jenner, 20, adds, "I had an insecurity with my lips when I was younger so I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident. I went to the makeup store and . . . I didn't even know, really, what colors I was picking. I was just, like, 'I want some lip liner that looks like the color of my lips because I just want my lips to look fuller.' But I could never find a lip liner and a lipstick that matched or even the right color that was perfect for me. So that's where the Lip Kit started," she says, referring to the $29 pairings of lip liner and lipstick anchoring a cosmetics line that has grossed an estimated $630 million since its founding in February 2016.

Heading the list of 60 is ABC Supply roofing, siding and windows mogul Diane Hendricks, 71, with an estimated net worth of $4.9 billion.

Other include Little Caesars pizza-chain co-founder Marian Ilitch, 85 (No. 2, $4.3 billion), medical-software company Epic Systems' founder-CEO Judy Faulkner, 74 (third, $3.5 billion), and such other business leaders, entertainers and authors as Oprah Winfrey, 64 (No. 6, $3.1 billion), Madonna, 59 (No. 36, $590 million), Donna Karan, 69 (No. 43, $470 million), Celine Dion, 50 (No. 46, $430 million), Barbra Streisand, 76 (No. 48, $400 million), Nora Roberts, 67 (No. 50, $390 million), Beyoncé, 36 (No. 53, $355 million) and Jenner's half-sister, reality-TV star and mobile-gaming entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West, 37 (No. 54, $350 million)

Forbes says its figures are estimated from assets including the value of stakes in public companies as of June 22, and, with private companies, "by consulting with outside experts and conservatively comparing them with public companies."