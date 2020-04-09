Kylie Jenner again tops Forbes' list of youngest billionaires

Cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Kylie Jenner, age 22, is the world's youngest billionaire for the second year running.

Forbes magazine says in its newly released ranking that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has a net worth of $1 billion. While that fortune is less than that of most others on the 10-person list, Jenner last year displaced the next-youngest, 23-year-old Norwegian heiress Alexandra Andresen, who with her 24-year-old sister Katharina each inherited 42% of their family's investment firm.

Jenner already had been named the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2018 thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics. Solely owned by her when Jenner founded the makeup company in February 2016 as a successor to Kylie Lip Kits three months earlier, the brand had grossed an estimated $630 million by July 2018. This January, Coty Inc. announced it had acquired a 51% stake in it and a sister company, Kylie Skin, for $600 million.

In July, on Forbes' most recent list of America's richest self-made women, Jenner ranked No. 23. Her half-sister, reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, 39, was No. 57, with $370 million.

Jenner has not publicly commented on topping this year's youngest billionaires list. On March 31 she, her mother Kris Jenner and Coty jointly announced they were teaming up to donate hand sanitizer to medical personnel in the Jenners' native southern California.

After the Andresens, the next-oldest people on the list are Norwegian salmon-fishing scion Gustav Magnar Witzoe, 26; Elizabeth Furtwaenger, of her family's German publishing company, and Hong Kong real-estate heir Jonathan Kwok, each 28; and four 29-year-olds: John Collison, co-founder of the payments company Stripe; Evan Spiegel, co-founder of Snapchat; Brazilian diagnostic-services heir Pedro de Godoy Bueno; and Lisa Draexlmaier, of her family's German auto-parts company.