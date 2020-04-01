Kris and Kylie Jenner donating hand sanitizer to medical personnel

Cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Kylie Jenner, along with mother Kris Jenner and the beauty brand Coty, are teaming to donate hand sanitizer to medical personnel in the Jenners' native southern California.

"The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and health care workers caring for patients on the front lines of the current COVID-19 public health crisis,” Coty and the sister companies Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin said jointly Tuesday in a statement to Newsday. "The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: 'Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.' "

Both Jenners, of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reality-show clan, have been vocal on social media about the need for isolation during the pandemic and in praise of doctors, nurses and other health care workers. The statement called the new donation "extra steps to provide help directly to those who need it most on the ground."

Last week, Los Angeles physician Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi revealed that the 22-year-old Kylie Jenner had made a million-dollar donation to buy protective products for medical personnel. "One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear ," Aliabadi wrote on Instagram, adding, "THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives."

Kylie Jenner's half-sister and castmate, Kim Kardashian, 39, tweeted Monday that her shapewear company Skims was donating $1 million "to support mothers and children during this difficult time."

Coty, which announced in January it had acquired a 51 percent stake in Kylie Jenner's companies for $600 million, said last week it had begun making sanitizing hydro-alcoholic gel at factories in the U.S. and Monaco, and expected to produce "tens of thousands of units per week. The products are free of charge and are being distributed to medical and emergency services staff who are facing shortages due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus. Products will also be provided to Coty employees working in the plants producing sanitizers, as well as pharmacy staff at some retail customers."