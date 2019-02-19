TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Kylie Jenner denies she has had plastic surgery

"It's fillers," says the makeup mogul and reality-TV star. "I'm not denying that."

Kylie Jenner attends the Grammy Awards in Los

Kylie Jenner attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Matt Winkelmeyer

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Kylie Jenner says she has not had the extensive plastic surgery that has been the subject of high-profile speculation.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," Jenner, 21, the youngest adult star of E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan, says in the new issue of Paper magazine. "I'm terrified! I would never."

Rumormongers "don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” she said, referring to injectable dermal fillers, which according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons "can plump thin lips, enhance shallow contours, soften facial creases" and achieve other, similar results.

"It's fillers," Jenner repeated. "I'm not denying that."

Head of the privately owned Kylie Cosmetics and No. 27 on Forbes' magazine's 2018 list of America's richest self-made women, with an estimated worth of $900 million as of last year, Jenner also addressed rumors about her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott (né Jacques Webster). The couple has a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

She and Scott, 27, whom she called a good father and "big kid," are neither married nor engaged, Jenner said. "I'll let everybody know" in the event of a proposal, she assured.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Wil Wheaton, left, William Shatner and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 'Big Bang Theory' review: Shatner plays himself
Alec Baldwin, left, host Don Cheadle and musical Trump criticizes 'SNL' after it spoofs him again
Alec Baldwin portraying Donald Trump during the cold Baldwin grows tiring as Trump on 'SNL'
Sammy Davis, Jr. kicks it up in a PBS' Sammy Davis Jr. doc: Entertaining  tribute
The documentary "United Skates" airs on HBO. 'United Skates': Roller-skating doc is compelling  
Aidan Gallagher, left, Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert 'The Umbrella Academy': Super superheroes