Kylie Jenner denies she has had plastic surgery

Cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Kylie Jenner says she has not had the extensive plastic surgery that has been the subject of high-profile speculation.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," Jenner, 21, the youngest adult star of E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" clan, says in the new issue of Paper magazine. "I'm terrified! I would never."

Rumormongers "don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do,” she said, referring to injectable dermal fillers, which according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons "can plump thin lips, enhance shallow contours, soften facial creases" and achieve other, similar results.

"It's fillers," Jenner repeated. "I'm not denying that."

Head of the privately owned Kylie Cosmetics and No. 27 on Forbes' magazine's 2018 list of America's richest self-made women, with an estimated worth of $900 million as of last year, Jenner also addressed rumors about her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott (né Jacques Webster). The couple has a 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

She and Scott, 27, whom she called a good father and "big kid," are neither married nor engaged, Jenner said. "I'll let everybody know" in the event of a proposal, she assured.