Cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Kylie Jenner is expressing gratitude that her 16-month-old daughter appears to be fine after a weekend health scare.

"[S]pent the day in the hospital with my baby," Jenner, 21, wrote in an Instagram Story post Sunday night, with a close-up photo of Stormi, her child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, tucked under a blanket and sleeping peacefully with a pacifier. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

In an accompanying post showing dark woods and a blue sky, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star added she felt "blessed beyond words. [T]hank you God … I believe in being a reflection of what you'd like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success."

Scott, 28, born Jacques Berman Webster II, has not commented publicly on the hospital visit.

Jenner did not detail what caused the allergy. In a May 26 video posted on the YouTube channel of her friend and fellow young mom Heather Sanders, Jenner, over a meal at a Japanese restaurant, tells Sanders, "Stormi loves sushi. I’ll take her to Nobu. … I don't feed her anything raw or anything, but she just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until they're all gone. She eats all the edamame. She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy-sauce rice."

Jenner, head of the privately owned Kylie Cosmetics, was named the youngest billionaire earlier this year by Forbes magazine.