Days after its article detailing that cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Kylie Jenner had been inflating her and her companies' value, and was not a billionaire as previously believed, Forbes magazine placed her at the top of its annual World's Highest-Paid Celebrities list.

Displacing last year's list-topper, singer Taylor Swift, who dropped to no. 25, the 22-year-old Jenner made an estimated $590 million in gross pretax earnings from June 2019 through May 2020, the magazine said. Most of her money for this period came from her January sale of 51% of her sister companies Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin to cosmetics giant Coty for $600 million.

The magazine, which reported she made $540 million before taxes in the Coty deal, did not further explain other sources for her $590 million payout.

In second place, up a spot from last year, was Jenner's brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, earning an estimated $170 million for the year mostly from his Yeezy brand's partnership with the footwear firm Adidas. West's wife, reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, 39, came in at no. 48, with $49.5 million, down from last year's no. 26 with $72 million.

Rounding out the top 5 were athletes Roger Federer ($106.3 million), Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) and Lionel Messi ($104 million). Helping comprise the top 10 were filmmaker Tyler Perry ($97 million), soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. ($95.5 million), Roosevelt and Rockville Centre-raised radio host Howard Stern ($90 million), basketball legend LeBron James ($88.2 million) and film star Dwayne Johnson ($87.5 million).

Forbes estimates gross earnings before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents, using data from Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Pollstar, IMDB, NPD BookScan and comScore, as well as interviews with industry figures.