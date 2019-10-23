Kylie Jenner wants to trademark 'rise and shine'

After a video of Kylie Jenner telling her 20-month-old daughter Stormi to "Rise and shine" in sing-songy voice went viral, as did many subsequent memes satirizing the moment, Jenner's company is now attempting to trademark the phrase "RIIISE AND SHIIINNEE."

A search of applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows that on Oct. 17, the California corporation Kylie Jenner, Inc., asked for a word mark — a type of trademark comprised of text — for that spelling of the phrase for use in goods including "Belts; Bottoms as clothing; Coats; Dresses; Footwear; Gloves; Headbands; Headwear; Jackets; Loungewear; Scarves; Sleepwear; Socks; Swimwear; Tops as clothing; Undergarments."

This spawned much reaction on social media, ranging from the straightforward — "I don't think celebrities should be able to trademark everyday phrases. Like Kylie Jenner did not coin the phrase rise and shine" — to the sarcastic — "I just trademarked 'hello, goodbye, good morning, and good night'. Where's my paycheck at??" — to the angry — "why do celebrities always try to trademark (expletive) whenever they say something and it goes viral. like, [people have] BEEN saying rise and shine. i hate the rich" -- to the comical -- "At least she didn't trademark storms after naming her daughter Stormi."

Jenner has not commented on the trademark contretemps. On Oct. 17, she had reacted to the "rise and shine" memes by posted an Instagram image of herself as the center of a cartoon sun — an apparent homage to the "sun baby" in "Teletubbies," the 1997—2001 PBS series for very young children.

Even before the USPTO renders its decision on the request, Kylie Cosmetics chief Jenner, 22 — whom Forbes magazine calls history's youngest self-made billionaire — has already marketed $65 "Rise & Shine" hoodies at her online store, both colors of which were listed Wednesday as sold out.

The "rise and shine" catchphrase originated in an Oct. 10 YouTube tour of Kylie Cosmetics that Jenner posted, which concludes with a stop at 20-month-old Stormi's playroom. "We're going to wake up Stormi now," Jenner says, opening the door. The video then cuts to inside the room, where the videographer shoots Jenner entering and turning on the light. Though Stormi already is awake and standing up in her crib, Jenner sings a cappella, "Rise and shi-ine."

That video, viewed more than 11.7 million times, generated a host of memes as well as comments about its scripted nature.