Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott expecting second child

Cosmetics mogul and reality-TV star Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and rapper Travis Scott's second child.

Jenner, 24, on Tuesday posted a 90-second Instagram video montage showing a pregnancy kit reading positive; Scott, 30, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, hugging Jenner's belly, and later their 3-year-old daughter Stormi doing the same; a sonogram reading in a doctor's office; and Stormi presenting Kylie mother, Kris Jenner, with sonogram pictures. A beaming Kris Jenner then asks her daughter delightedly, "Are you pregnant?" and reacts with joy.

Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, and their half sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian all posted congratulations, with Kris Jenner, 65, commenting, "Crying all over again … what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!" Kim Kardashian, 40, wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "OMGGGG more babies!!!! More cousins!!!! Congrats."