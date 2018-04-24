TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec announce birth of twins

Kym Johnson posted on Instagram that their "little angels" were born on Monday morning.

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec at the Creative

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, 2016.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec have something to dance about.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" partners have welcomed twins into the world.

Johnson posted on Instagram that their "little angels" were born on Monday morning. The 41-year-old says she never thought her heart could feel so full.

The couple had previously announced they were expecting a boy and a girl. They did not reveal their names.

Herjavec is the father of three children from a previous marriage. The 55-year-old businessman appears on "Shark Tank."

By The Associated Press

