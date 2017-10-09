Academy Award-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle and actress Olivia Hamilton are engaged.
Hamilton, whom the filmmaker called “the love of my life” upon accepting the Critics Choice Award for best director for “La La Land” in December, announced the betrothal Monday on her Instagram page. She posted a photo of the couple outdoors in a mountain setting, as Chazelle, 32, kisses her cheek and she displays what multiple outlets describe as a Monique Péan engagement ring.
Chazelle, who also wrote and directed the Oscar-winning 2014 drama “Whiplash,” and filmmaker Jasmine McGlade divorced in 2014.
